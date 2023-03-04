Pedestrian killed in Huntington Station hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Huntington Station in the early morning of March 4.

Bernarda Fernandez was crossing Jericho Turnpike at Oakwood Road when she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Jericho Turnpike at approximately 3:55 a.m. Fernandez, 49, of Huntington Station, was transported to Huntington Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The vehicle fled the scene northbound on Oakwood Road. Detectives believe the vehicle is a small to mid-size SUV.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.