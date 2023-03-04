Lake Ronkonkoma chiropractor arrested for forcibly touching patients

Suffolk County Police arrested a chiropractor on March 3 for allegedly forcibly touching three female patients at his Lake Ronkonkoma business in 2021 and 2022. Three women contacted detectives to report Ronald Bernandini, a chiropractor at Lake Chiropractic, located at 201 Portion Road, forcibly touched them during their appointments between February 2021 and October 2022. The victims came forward after Bernandini was arrested in October for sexually abusing a teen at his practice.

Fourth Squad detectives charged Bernandini, 65, of Smithtown, with four counts of Forcible Touching. Detectives are asking anyone who believes they could be a victim of Bernandini to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.