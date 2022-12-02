Peconic Bay Medical Center holds retreat to honor family caregivers Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHealthHospital by Press Release - December 2, 2022 0 13 From left, Judith Jedlicka, Caregivers Center Founder; Amy Loeb, EdD, MBA, RN, Peconic Bay Medical Center Executive Director; Tim Hubbard, Riverhead Town Councilman; Tara Anglim, Tara Anglim, LCSW-R, ACHP-SW, Assoc. Exec. Director of Culture & Experience Peconic Bay Medical Center. Photo by Jim Lennon Over 60 family caregivers attended the event Peconic Bay Medical Center’s (PBMC) Caregivers Center recently held its 8th annual Caregivers Retreat to help provide advocacy and valuable resources for Suffolk County residents who are supporting their loved ones. As part of the event, guests had the opportunity to hear from a panel of caregiving experts, connect with attorneys and financial advisors, participate in relaxation and meditation workshops, and connect with other caregivers. The event took place at the Hotel Indigo East End, and it was the first time since 2019 that the event was held in person. “As Long Island’s first hospital-based, caregiver-dedicated facility, we are proud to uphold our position as a community-and-family-focused hospital,” said Tara Anglim, LCSW-R, ACHP-SW, associate executive director of Culture and Experience at PBMC. “The annual Caregivers Retreat is our way of showing family caregivers across Long Island that they are not alone. Caregivers are compassionate, patient, and dedicated individuals who play an incredibly important role in their loved one’s life. We are here every step of the way to help them navigate the challenges of caregiving.” The annual retreat was part of the Peconic Bay Medical Center’s ongoing recognition of National Family Caregivers Month, is celebrated each November and aims to raise awareness of the myriad challenges caregivers face. Caregivers are individuals who provide support to a loved one suffering from acute, chronic or disabling conditions and they play a crucial role in patient’s treatment and recovery processes. They provide a broad range of care, including operating as personal advocates when dealing with insurance companies; attending to clients’ medical visits and legal matters; assisting in eating, bathing, toileting, dressing and household chores; and acting as a social, spiritual and leisure guides. In the last year, approximately 43.5 million family caregivers have provided unpaid care services to a loved one. Town of Riverhead Councilman Tim Hubbard was also in attendance at the event and acknowledged Peconic Bay Medical Center’s ongoing efforts to support local families by presenting a proclamation to PBMC executive director Amy Loeb, Tara Anglim, and Caregivers Center founder Judith Jedlicka. “The entire Town of Riverhead thanks the Peconic Bay Medical Center for offering both much-needed guidance and comfort to caregivers,” said Riverhead Town Councilman Tim Hubbard “So many Riverhead residents are caregivers and may not realize they have someone looking after them while they’re helping others. Events like these are crucial, and the PBMC Caregivers Center is a pillar of our community.” “The need for caregiving is universal and lasts throughout everyone’s lifetime. We thank all those who help our older adults to live a more comfortable life due to illness, injury or a disability,” said Supervisor Yvette Aguiar. The hospital’s Caregivers Center, which opened in 2018 as Long Island’s first hospital-based center dedicated to supporting family caregivers at any point in their caregiving journey. The center offers help from a designated social worker as well as trained volunteer Caregiver Coaches available Monday-Friday. To learn more about the Caregivers Center, visit https://www.pbmchealth.org/caregivers-center. About Peconic Bay Medical Center Located in Riverhead, NY, Peconic Bay Medical Center is a 200-bed nonprofit hospital committed to providing exceptional care and improving the health of the communities it serves. Peconic Bay Medical Center offers wide-ranging, full-scope services and programs, including advanced surgical, cardiac, orthopedic and women’s health care, comprehensive inpatient medical care, palliative care and an extensive range of outpatient services, along with state-of-the-art technology. Peconic Bay Medical Center joined Northwell Health in 2016. For more information, visit PBMCHealth.org and follow us @PeconicBayMedicalCenter on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.