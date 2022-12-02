Brentwood teen reported missing

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Brentwood teen who went missing in November. Trajore Bogle, 15, was last seen at her residence, located at 14 Doolittle St., on November 16. Bogle is Black, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a gold nose ring. She was last seen wearing gray leggings, a yellow hooded-sweatshirt with the word “Drippy” and a black jacket.

Investigators believe Bogle may be in Brentwood or Huntington. Anyone with information on Bogle’s location is asked to call 911 or Third Squad Detectives at 631-
854-8352.

 

