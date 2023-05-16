Paws of War to host car show to raise money for veterans and first responders in need May 21
All proceeds from the event will support one of Paws of War’s core missions of providing injured veterans and first responders with a companion dog that will be trained to become a service dog through the organization’s service dog training classes.
This program is designed to train these animals to cater to their owner’s specific needs, which in turn will provide the veteran or first responder with peace of mind as they learn to cope with PTSD and other traumatic physical injuries. These animals bring comfort and joy to local heroes, which is proven to enhance their quality of life and save lives.
Free admission for spectators, $25 fee for car show participants. Judging begins at noon. Rain date is June 4. For more information, call 631-402-2798, 631-624-4126 or visit www.pawsofwar.org.