Paws of War to host car show to raise money for veterans and first responders in need May 21 

Paws of War and the Fabulous 50’s and 60’s Nostalgia Car Club will host a car show on Sunday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nesconset Plaza, 127 Smithtown Blvd. Nesconset to raise money to support local veterans and first responders in the Long Island community. The car show will include vintage, classic and custom cars, live music, hot food, 50/50 raffles and more.

All proceeds from the event will support one of Paws of War’s core missions of providing injured veterans and first responders with a companion dog that will be trained to become a service dog through the organization’s service dog training classes.