Paw Prints: Meet Navy, Beautiful, Meadow, Princess Polly, Geoff, Lemon, Daphne and Gilda

Welcome to the 24th edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home.

Meet Navy

Dignified in full dress white, this officer and a gentleman is Navy, currenly up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Strikingly handsome, yet humble and down to earth, he’s hoping to join an active family in time to participate in all their holiday gatherings and festivities. Intelligent, mischievous and friendly, he has both impeccable manners and an expressive, free-spirited side. While enjoying high ranking with the staff and volunteers, this young fellow would love nothing more than a home base, so stop by Little Shelter today and recruit Navy for your very own! 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Meet Beautiful

Introducing Beautiful — a sweet and stunning girl living up to her name! This one to two-year-old beauty is not just lovely on the outside but radiates love from within. Ready for her forever family, Beautiful is housebroken, a fantastic leash walker, and spayed. Enjoy long walks? Beautiful is your perfect companion! She’s a volunteer favorite, cherished for playtime and cuddles in the pens. Vaccinated and ready to embark on a lifetime of love, Beautiful deserves the world and is eagerly waiting for her people to give it to her. Beautiful would do well in a home with another dog, children 10 and up and potentially cats. Come meet her at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter. 631-451-6950

Meet Meadow

This happy lady is always smiling! Meadow is a 2-year-old female lab mix who is currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Meadow was found as a stray on Nov. 11 and was never claimed. She adores making new friends and has energy for days. She needs a little work on leash manners and may be a bit much for small kids or cats but is otherwise perfect. If you are interested in meeting Meadow, please schedule time to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail. 631-360-7575

Meet Princess Polly

This beautiful lady is waiting for you at Little Shelter in Huntington. The origin of the name Polly means “wished for” and this season of gratitude is the perfect time to add a nine year old Maltese mix to your family. Coming from a long line of royalty, she also enjoys the title of Princess, so when dressed in her holiday finest, she‘s affectionately known as Princess Polly. Congenial and easy going, this little socialite is quick to make friends and influence people when out and about on her daily rounds. The Maltese have been prized companions for centuries, being intelligent and affectionate, with the ability to easily learn new things. Her best trick? She knows how to make herself irresistible! Stop by to meet Princess Polly today! 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Cuteness Overload!

Check out these gorgeous kitties, Geoff, Lemon, Daphne and Gilda, currently up for adoption at Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. Stop by the shelter (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily) to meet them or fill out an adoption application ahead of time at www.kentanimalshelter.com. 631-727-5731 ext. 1

