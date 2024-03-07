Paw Prints: Meet Missy, Zuko, Romeo, Wendy, Poppy and Bunny

Welcome to the 27th edition of TBR News Media’s Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home.

Meet Missy

A proponent of sensible glamour with a dash of “drama queen,” meet Missy, a ten year old Papillon mix at Little Shelter in Huntington. A breed known to be spirited, sociable, and possess sparkling personalities, this little lady certainly fits the bill! Playful and fun loving, she enjoys soft toys and has amassed quite a collection, thanks to the cooperative staff. Full of affection, she’ll happily curl up in your lap, listening attentively while you tell her secrets. Missy would be a great companion if you’re looking for someone with an inquisitive mind and an open heart…stop by to meet her today! 631-368-8770, ext. 2

Meet Zuko

Top of the mornin’ to you from Zuko, currently up for adoption at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter.Approximately 2 to 3 years old, Zuko has come a long way since his days as a stray. Despite a rough start with little hair and irritated skin, he’s undergone the necessary veterinary care, including neutering, and is now thriving. This absolute sweetheart adores people but prefers a home without other dogs and with older children. Zuko is ready to embark on a new chapter and is searching for his forever family. If you believe Zuko could be your perfect match, please take the first step by visiting https://www.brookhavenny.gov/152/Animal-Shelter and fill out a Matchmaker Application. Let’s give Zuko the loving home he truly deserves. 631-451-6950

Meet Romeo

Are you ready to meet a sweet and sensitive boy? Romeo is here to melt your heart and fill your home with love and joy. Waiting for you at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter, Romeo is a gentle and sensitive soul who may take a little time to show his true colors, but trust us, it’s worth the wait. He’s a bit shy at first, but once he feels comfortable, his loving nature shines through. Romeo is approximately 3 years old. Having come in as a stray, Romeo’s past is a bit of a mystery, but what’s clear is that he’s ready to leave his past behind and start a new chapter with a loving family. Fill out a Matchmaker application (see website on left) to arrange a meet and greet. 631-451-6950

Meet Wendy

Hi, I’m Wendy, a little tabby at Little Shelter in Huntington who thinks I’m a dog. Call my name or rustle a bag and I come a-running and of course it helps if you have a treat. Come and in and see for yourself. 631-368-8770, ext. 36

Meet Poppy

Poppy the puppy and her sister Patricia are available for adoption at Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. Come meet them today! 631-727-5731, ext. 1

Meet Bunny

Full of character and just plain goodness, meet Bunny, a two year old Pit mix currently at Little Shelter in Huntington. This active, energetic girl will circle you with enthusiasm, drawing you into the middle of the fun! Suspected to have some hearing loss, she is nevertheless able to make strong connections, attentive and attuned to your every move. Smart as a whip and sweet as pie, she’s hoping to find her ideal family and forever home, then burrow directly into your heart (and bed!). If Bunny sounds like the perfect fit for you, hop on over to Little Shelter today! 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Rescue is a lifestyle. Adopt, don’t shop.

