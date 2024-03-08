Woman arrested in Commack massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police arrested a Flushing woman during a raid at a Commack massage parlor on March 7.

In response to numerous community complaints, Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with the Community Support Unit, Fourth Squad detectives, Property Section officers, and Huntington Public Safety, conducted an investigation into Nature Therapy, located at 160 Commack Road, and arrested Zhuo Wang at 3:16 p.m.

Wang, 55, of Flushing, was charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Sexual Abuse 3rd

Degree. The Town of Huntington issued multiple violations to the business. Wang was issued a Desk

Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.