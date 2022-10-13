Paw Prints: Meet Hollie, Lucy, Wizzie, Kuno, Charm and Clark!

Welcome to the tenth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!

Meet Hollie

This beautiful and affectionate 10-year-old girl arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter as a stray. She had suffered long term bilateral ear infections that caused her heavy scarring of her outer ears, severe thickening of her ear canals, hearing loss and incredible pain. The hard decision was made to remove both of her ears to let her know a pain free existence. Hollie went through the first surgery like a champ, never stopping her undying affection for everyone. She will have her second surgery shortly, and then will be ready for her home. She is social with other cats and all people. As a result of the surgery, Hollie may temporarily or permanently lose her ability to blink one or both eyes (only time will tell), so a potential home will have to be able to lubricate her eyes several times a day for her. 631-360-7575

Meet Lucy

Currently at the Brookaven Animal Shelter, this spunky girl is looking for a second chance. Lucy has been at the shelter multiple times in the past few years. Her owner decided not to pick her up this time. Lucy is a sweet girl who really just wants to be with you at your side and enjoy all that life has to offer. At seven years young and a petit 37 pounds, she is playful, energetic and outgoing, knows how to sit and is very treat motivated. Lucy has done well with dogs at the shelter and is completely uninterested in cats. She would do best with children over 12 years old. 631-631-451-6950.

Meet Wizzie

Wizzie is a handsome 5-year-old male at Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton who loves back scratches but can be a little shy at times. Don’t let that stop you from adopting him; once he’s settled in a home he will come out of his shell. This shelter life is just not for him! Come meet him today! 631-727-5731, ext. 1

Meet Kuno

Strike a pose! This sweet two-year-old Chesapeake Bay Retriever/Doberman Pinscher mix was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Georgia and is now safe at Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. Kuno is a well mannered and very handsome boy who loves the camera. Come meet him today! 631-727-5731, ext. 1

Meet Charm

Just look at that face! This lovely senior is Charm, currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Charm loves to be pet and will meow at you until you give her some attention and much needed love. She is also a very good eater; she loves her wet food and treats. So if you’re looking for a cat who’s a little older and just wants to be loved then Charm is your girl. 631-368-8770, ext. 36

Meet Clark

The cool kid on the block, meet Clark, a six-year-old Terrier mix waiting at Little Shelter in Huntington for his furever home. Though having little opportunity for socialization in his previous environment, he displays an innate sense of confidence and an outgoing personality, clearly pronouncing himself ready for adoption! This clever fellow knows how to win friends, influence people, and make himself indispensable! Once you meet him, you’ll be bowled over by his enthusiasm for life and his capacity to love. 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Check out the next Paw Prints in the issue of Nov. 10.

Paw Prints is generously sponsored by Mark T. Freeley, Esq.