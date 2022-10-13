Spirits Tour returns to Setauket

Tickets are on sale now for the Three Village Historical Society’s annual 28th annual Spirits Tour on Saturday, Oct. 22 (rain date Oct. 29). Guests will be guided to 10 locations in two of Setauket’s historic cemeteries — Caroline Episcopal Church of Setauket and the Setauket Presbyterian Church Cemetery — to walk-in on conversations between Spies of the American Revolution, Known and Unknown. To reserve your spot, visit www.tvhs.org. For more information, call 631-751-3730.