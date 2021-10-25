Pajama Drive underway at Emma Clark Library through Nov. 14

The Teen department of Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket is hosting a drive for local charities, collecting new pajamas for children now through Nov. 14. The public (residents or non-residents) may drop off donations in the “Kids Pajamas Drive” box located in the lobby, during library hours. Pajamas must be new (with tags) and for children. Sizes 2T – 4T are most needed, but all sizes are welcome.

In addition, teen volunteers are making birthday gifts for homeless children as part of the community service program at the library. The class will be held on Wednesday, November 17 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Teen volunteers will pick pajamas (from the Pajama Drive) and an Elephant & Piggie book by Mo Willems. They will then create a no-sew pillow, no-sew Elephant & Piggie finger puppets, and a birthday card for the complete gift set. Participants must register ahead of time at emmaclark.org/programs and must be Three Village residents in grades 7 – 12.

“It never ceases to amaze me how generous our community can be, and I’m so excited we are offering these two new ways to help children in need,” says Emily Ostrander, Emma Clark Library’s Teen Services Librarian. “Pajamas are such a basic necessity, and it’s so sad that there is such a huge need for them in local shelters and through local charities. Between the Drive, and our Birthday Gifts for Homeless Children program, I’m glad we can do our part to fill the need and can’t wait to work with the teens on such an important project!”

For more information, call 631-941-4080.