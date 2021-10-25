Vanderbilt Museum to offer First Responders and their families free admission this weekend

Sponsored by Northwell Health

In honor of National First Responders Day, the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will thank First Responders and their families by offering them free general admission on Saturday and Sunday, October 30 and 31, from noon to 5 p.m. First responders will be asked for ID cards or proof of affiliation.

The Vanderbilt also will offer them discounted tickets for the Museum’s Fall Festival: $13 for kids and $14 for adults.

“We salute the brave men and women who make sacrifices and face danger every day to protect our communities,” said Elizabeth Wayland-Morgan, executive director of the Vanderbilt. (This includes police and firefighters, emergency medical personnel.)

“We’re offering free admission because these people are our neighbors and they provide essential services,” Wayland-Morgan said. “It’s hard on their spouses, families, and children. A fun day at the Vanderbilt is one way to thank them.”

For more information, call 631-854-5579 or visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.