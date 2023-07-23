Over 50 Fair returns to Huntington Hilton in September

Save the date! Organizers of the Over 50 Fair have announced its return to the Huntington Hilton, 598 Broadhollow Road, Melville on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This year’s event, its 14th annual, will offer Baby Boomers, seniors, and more the chance to meet with exhibitors and attend classes geared toward them. The Over 50 Fair annually entertains and educates hundreds of Long Islanders.

Each year, many dozens of businesses and non-profits promote local products and services, including health and wellness, education, travel, and financial services, plus some less expected, such as a hypnotist and a divorce attorney.

Some of this year’s “draws” will be a singles lounge compliments of MTN Matchmaking, “funny money” blackjack with Ace Deuce Casinos, and a free photo booth, compliments of Smiles Per Hour. There will also be a live acoustic music showcase, courtesy of The Booking Ace.

Some of this year’s 20+ classes include “How to Improve Your Dating and Sex Life After 50” with Maureen Tara Nelson, “Three Techniques to Reduce Stress Right Now!” with David Lawrence, and “How My Positive Attitude Helped Me Beat Breast Cancer” with Helen Cernigliaro. Additional classes will include a comedy show and talks on Medicaid and Medicare.

Free health screenings this year will include hearing screenings from HearingLife. There will also be free energy scans and reiki healings available.

The Over 50 Fair is the brainchild of East Hills resident Barbara Kaplan who said that the Over 50 Fair is “overflowing with opportunities for age 50+. Our attendees enjoy the opportunity to meet with many experts in their fields all in one place.”

Many local beauty queens from the Ms. New York Senior America pageant attend every year, including CJ Marie, Ms. New York Senior America 2015, and Elisabeth Zamarelli, Ph.D., Elite New York American Beauty 2015. The lovely “queens” will also be hosting a dance demonstration as part of the Seasoned Steppers.

Giving is Living, a local non-profit that helps Long Island’s needy, will be in attendance collecting non-perishable food and funds. Those who donate will receive raffle tickets to win terrific donated prizes.

The event will feature:

Over 20 Amazing Classes something to interest and entertain all Over 80 Fabulous Exhibitors so many to speak with Our Singles Lounge – Meet someone special! presented by MTN Matchmaking Free “Funny Money” Blackjack with Ace Deuce Casinos Free Photo Booth compliments of Smiles Per Hour Live Acoustic Music compliments of The Booking Ace



Free Energy Scans from Acupuncture Wellness Services Free Hearing Screenings from HearingLife Free Discount Pharmacy Card from All Save Rx Free Reiki Healings with Gentle Soul Discoveries Free Confidential Consultations with Hypnotist David Lawrence Free Mini Makeover Color Consults from Beautycounter



LOVELY BEAUTY QUEENS, INCLUDING: CJ Marie – Ms. New York Senior America 2015 and Elisabeth Zamarelli, Ph.D. – Elite New York American Beauty 2015



Tickets in advance are $5, which includes all classes, exhibits, photo booth, “funny money” blackjack, singles lounge, health screenings, and more. Those who purchase tickets online at www.Over50Fair.com will receive a raffle ticket at the event for a special door prize raffle. Tickets are also available at the door for $7, free for veterans with ID. For more information, call 516-621-1446.

This article previously appeared in Prime Times, TBR News Media’s senior supplement, on July 20.