Motorcyclist killed in crash with automobile in Mastic

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on July 22 in Mastic.

Silvano Posadas was operating a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Mastic Road when he struck a northbound 2010 Toyota Matrix that was stopped at the intersection of Somerset Avenue waiting to

make a left turn at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Posadas, 35, of Bellport, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he

was pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota, Molly Mills, 61, of Medford, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the

crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.