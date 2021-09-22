Outdoor Holiday Market returns to Setauket in November; vendors wanted

The Three Village Historical Society and Gallery North are pleased to present The Holiday Market, a series of outdoor holiday shopping events, located on the grounds of the Three Village Historical Society at 93 N. Country Road, Setauket and Gallery North, just across the street, at 90 N. Country Road, Setauket. Each market will feature music as well as a variety of food trucks and unique, artisanal goods and gifts to a safe, and socially distant outdoor setting this holiday season.

Event dates are Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Saturday, November 27 th (Small Business Saturday!)

(Small Business Saturday!) Saturday, December 4 th

Saturday, December 11 th

Saturday, December 18th

To register as a vendor please visit: http://www.gallerynorth.org/holiday-market

To register as a food truck please email [email protected]

For more information, call the TVHS at 631-751-3730 or Gallery North at 751-2676.