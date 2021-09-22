Recipe with video: Blueberry Banana Smoothie

A Splendid Smoothie

(Culinary.net) If you ever find yourself craving something healthy and easy to make, you’re not alone. Maybe you are constantly on the go, chasing after little ones or just started a new job. Whether you’re on the move or relaxing at home, smoothies are a simple way to add nutritious ingredients to your diet.

From strawberries and mangos to blueberries and more, there are almost limitless smoothie options. You can use different combinations of greens and textures or even add something savory like peanut or almond butter.

This Blueberry Banana Smoothie is simple with just a couple basic directions and gives you the energy you need to finish out your day strong.

It has 1 cup of spinach, which is full of iron and vitamins, frozen bananas and blueberries to fill up your fruit intake for the day and berry yogurt to add a hint of dairy and some sweetness to your drink.

Garnish your finished product with fresh blueberries for some extra flair. With chia seeds for added texture, this smoothie is perfect for breakfast or even an afternoon snack.

Blueberry Banana Smoothie

YIELD: Serves 2

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup spinach

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar blend

1 tablespoon almond butter

1/2 cup bananas, frozen

1/2 cup blueberries, frozen

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon minced ginger

1/2 cup berry yogurt

fresh blueberries, for garnish (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

In blender, blend spinach, water, apple cider vinegar, almond butter, frozen bananas, frozen blueberries, chia seeds, cinnamon, ginger and yogurt until smooth.

Pour into two glasses and garnish with fresh blueberries, if desired.

