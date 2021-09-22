Call to artists for 2021 Atelier Invitational

The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James invites artists ages 16 and up to submit entries for the 2021 Atelier Invitational, online at the link below.

This exhibition, now in its third year, will highlight the work of artists in all visual arts (except photography and video). The exhibition will be held in The Atelier’s 2,000 square foot gallery, which functions both as a professional studio space and exhibition area.

Artists may submit up to four (4) images of original artworks.

Submissions must be received no later than October 15th, 2021

Accepted works will be notified October 22nd, 2021

Works must be brought in by November 4th, 2021, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Works must be framed and ready to hang with wire.

Entry fee: $50

Opening Reception November 11, 2021, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

For more information contact [email protected] org

or call 631-250-9009. To submit artwork, click on button below: