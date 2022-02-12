Organic Krush partners with SBU Athletics

Organic Krush, an organic eatery with locations in Connecticut, New York and Virginia, has announced a partnership with Stony Brook University Athletics which includes a unique opportunity to fuel the athletes within the athletic arena, giving them direct access to healthy organic meals pre-and post workout.

Krush worked directly with George Greene, Associate Athletic Director of High Performance and Competitive Success at SBU, to create the program, working together to select dishes based on macro-micro nutritional value, satiety and calories as well as variety, ultimately providing the athletes fueling options that reduce their body burden and allow then to train efficiently.

“Healthy clean eating is the wave of the future for athletes” said Michelle Walrath and Fran Paniccia, co-founders of Organic Krush. “As moms and parents of college athletes, we know the importance of food as fuel. Access to great tasting organic and plant based food can be difficult for college athletes. We started Organic Krush to make healthy food accessible to all. Our partnership with SBU Athletics gives us the opportunity to showcase the benefit of healthy eating to young athletes!”

“Organic Krush is the perfect partner for our athletes” said Greene. “Our goal is to keep our athletes healthy and strong on the field, court, track, and pool. Giving our athletes healthy balanced meals and uniting the passionate fans of SBU with the power of Organic Krush is a slam dunk for us! We are excited to welcome a partner that shares our commitment to improving the lives of our student-athletes as well as in the local community.”

Krush recently opened its 10th store around the corner from the Stony Brook University campus at 1111 Route 25A.

The partnership will kick off with a “Fuel Up with Krush” campaign echoing the importance of eating well for performance. Digital activations and event integrations spotlighting Organic Krush during games and events as well as a community-based summer fun run are planned.