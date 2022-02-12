Legislators Bontempi and Trotta hold emergency preparedness program

Legislators Stephanie Bontempi (Centerport) and Rob Trotta (Fort Salonga) recently held an emergency preparedness program that was open to the community at the Northport Public Library. The training was led by Ken Kutner of the Suffolk County Office of Emergency Management. Kutner has an extensive background in the field, most notably via his decades of service in the East Northport Fire Department in addition to his work with the County.

Some of the topics covered were the weather outlook for the region in 2022, putting together basic preparedness lists for homes and automobiles, ways to stay informed during emergencies and how to volunteer with emergency organizations. Some people in attendance were unaware of what it takes to be prepared for a variety of potential emergencies. Similarly, others were happy to learn that so many free resources are available to stay informed, such as handy emergency-related cell phone apps.

“This training is really a must for everybody, even for those who think they are already sufficiently prepared for what life throws our way. I was surprised to learn that I need to take some steps to improve my family’s ability to be ready and have more peace of mind. It’s never too early to get these things in order,” said Bontempi. “If someone has not attended a program like this, seeking one out in the near future is highly recommended,” added Bontempi.

Those who are interested in learning more about the resources and opportunities mentioned above should visit: https://suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/FRES.