Obituary: Remembering Willie White

Prepared by Patrick Duryea

Ward Melville and the Three Village community lost a legend on Jan. 7. The beloved Willie White, known affectionately as “Mr. Patriot,” passed away after a battle with cancer at age 80. Nicknames of that stature aren’t given out to many in the world of athletics. Only the athletes and workers in the uppermost echelon of dedication and passion earn those titles.

Born Aug. 13, 1943, Willie encapsulated the spirit of Ward Melville and was the heart of Ward Melville athletics, working for over 40 years as a custodian at Ward Melville. He continued to be a staple in the community in his retired life. That’s what earned him his name — Willie White was Mr. Patriot.

You’d be hard pressed to find any single person in the Three Village community who knew him who wasn’t overjoyed to speak about him. The faces of everyone I spoke with lit up with joy as they reminisced about Willie. Current gym teacher at Ward Melville, Bill Valenzano, said, “He was Mr. Patriot, he was the best person I ever met here.” That’s the highest praise coming from a respected longtime gym teacher. Fellow gym teacher and Ward Melville alumnus, Ronald Muscarella, said, “He took pride in what he did, in the school, in the church and in the community — he was a special man.”

Willie was immensely important to Ward Melville, consistently a supervisor at sporting events and a fair contributor to every program. Head baseball coach, Lou Petrucci, said Willie “dedicated his life to Ward Melville.” For that, Ward Melville couldn’t have been luckier. There wasn’t a man that anyone would rather have been the heart of Ward Melville and there wasn’t anyone more deserving of his Mr. Patriot title. In return for his hard work, Willie is the namesake for the first multipurpose turf field in Ward Melville’s athletic backyard where our league champion soccer teams play. Willie and John Foley are the only ones to have athletic arena’s dedicated to them at Ward Melville. Three Village school district athletic director, Kevin Finnerty, highlighted Willie’s aura of joy but also said, “He’s a legend here, he was a fixture,” adding “a person like Willie is what makes our athletic program great.”

Willie wasn’t from the Three Village area. He was from South Carolina, but throughout his life he became Three Village. He eased his way into the hearts of everyone he met and became what those in Three Village aspire to be and we take pride in following his example. Willie took pride in everything he did — in his role as a caretaker to the elderly, to his involvement with the Bethel AME Church in Setauket. Like clockwork everyone I spoke with remarked Willie will be missed and he will continue to be loved dearly. His good friend, Carlton “Hub” Edwards, said, “There wasn’t a favor Willie wouldn’t do for you.” Willie was a leader and a legend, and it is important that his memory be honored in that fashion — with a smile, a helping hand and a favor to anyone who may ask.

Church services will be held Friday, Jan. 19, at the Bethel AME Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bethel AME Church in Willie’s memory would be welcome: 33 Christian Ave., Setauket, NY 11733.