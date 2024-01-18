Ward Melville wrestlers shine in Warrior Duals tournament

Ward Melville wrestlers shine in Warrior Duals tournament

Ward Melville’s Liam Cronin (top) battles Justin Yanez @ 190lbs. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Jaden Baron (L) takes on Ariel Ponce of Brentwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Zachary Rothenberg takes on Corey McKracken of Brentwood @116lbs. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Dean Sitler battles Deny Robles of Brentwood @ 124lbs. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Wrestling took center stage at Comsewogue High School in the Warrior Duals tournament in a multischool invitational that featured three mats of action-packed wrestling Saturday, Jan. 13.

Ward Melville’s Jaden Baron pinned his Brentwood challenger at 108lbs in the opening round, and teammate Zachary Rothenberg pinned his opponent in just 51 seconds at 116lbs. Ward Melville’s Kyle Yannucciello defeated Kevin Rivas at 101lbs, and A.J. Lollo in the top weight class (285lbs) pinned his opponent.

The Patriots are back on the mats Jan. 17 with a road trip to Bay Shore with the first bout slated for 6:30 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

