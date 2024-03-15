Obituary: Remembering Vincent A. Smyth

Prepared by the Suffolk County Republican Committee

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Vincent Smyth, father of Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth.

Join us in expressing our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Smyth family during this difficult time in their lives. The streets of heaven are crowded with one more angel.

Leave a sympathy message to the family on the memorial page of Vincent A. Smyth to pay a tribute.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the M.A. Connell Funeral Home in Huntington Station.

A Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at the St. Patricks Church in Huntington.