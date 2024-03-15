Irish Pride: Huntington celebrates 90th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade CommunityHolidaysKidsTimes of Huntington-Northport by TBR Staff - March 15, 2024 0 5 1 of 8 Photo by Dana Richter of Huntington Matters Photo by Dana Richter of Huntington Matters Photo by Dana Richter of Huntington Matters Photo by Dana Richter of Huntington Matters Photo by Dana Richter of Huntington Matters Photo by Dana Richter of Huntington Matters Photo by Dana Richter of Huntington Matters Photo by Dana Richter of Huntington Matters Photos by Dana Richter of Huntington Matters