Obituary: Harry Meeker, former Gelinas Jr. High School principal

Prepared by the Meeker family

Harry Alan Meeker of Melbourne, Florida, and East Hampton passed away on Feb. 5 at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne after a fall in his home. At the time of his passing, Harry was surrounded by his loving family and the caring staff at HRMC.

Harry was born on Aug. 18, 1927, in Mineola to Henry and Marie Meeker and was the eldest of six children. He is survived by his wife Joan of 70 years; his daughter Susan and son-in-law Jim Paul of Melbourne; his son Christopher and daughter-in-law Sally of Sound Beach; his son Stephen and daughter-in-law Eileen of Newtown, Connecticut; grandchildren Kyle, Owen and Peri; and great-grandchildren Ava and Silhouette; his youngest brother Jon; and his sisters-in-law Nancy, Anne and Kathy. He was predeceased by his brothers David, Roger and Peter, and sister Doris Benson.

Harry received his bachelor’s in education from Cortland State Teachers College in 1950. Throughout college, Harry participated in a variety of intercollegiate sports and was named a member of the All-American college lacrosse team. Immediately after college, Harry was drafted into the Army, attended Officer Candidate School and deployed to Korea where he served as a platoon leader in the 3rd Infantry Division. There he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Combat Infantryman and Sharpshooter (Carbine) badges. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army as first lieutenant in 1953, Harry began his 31-year teaching career and received a master’s degree in education from Colgate University. Throughout his career as a high school math, science and physical education teacher in the Three Village Central School District, Harry took an active interest in his students often chaperoning hiking, camping and skiing trips. As the P.J. Gelinas Junior High School principal, Harry developed and chaperoned an international exchange program with a middle school in England.

Harry enjoyed the outdoors whether gardening, camping, canoeing, skiing, hiking, boating or sitting and watching the sunset. He drew his family along on many a mountain climb, canoeing expedition and camping trip. Cooking and planning the week’s menu was a passion that led to many an adventurous meal. He was a hard worker, a natural leader, a supportive friend, faithful husband and dedicated father. While working his way through college, he met his wife while delivering ice in the late 1940s. Harry and Joan were married on June 27, 1953, in Most Holy Trinity R.C. Church in East Hampton. Even into his 96th year, Harry referred to a refrigerator as the “ice box.”

Interment with military honors will be on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, Florida, with memorial repast immediately to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are considered to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the IRCC Foundation at colonyclub.com in Harry’s name.