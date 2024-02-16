10 couples take part in Town of Huntington’s annual Valentine’s Day Marriage Marathon

1 of 3

Huntington Town Clerk Andrew P. Raia carried on the tradition of officiating over the Valentine’s Day Wedding Marathon that took place in Huntington Town Hall.

First initiated in 1995 by then Town Clerk Jo-Ann Raia, the Annual Huntington Town Valentine’s Day MarriageMarathon has always been well received by all the participating couples and guests. Town Clerk Andrew Raia was honored to continue this special event initiated by his predecessor and mother, Jo-Ann Raia.

“Having a wedding on Valentine’s Day makes the holiday more memorable and a wedding you will never forget,” said Town Clerk Andrew Raia. “It has been a privilege and a pleasure for me to unite these couples and to share in their happiness on this very special day.”

At this year’s Valentine’s Day Marathon, Andrew Raia officiated 10 marriages in the Huntington Town Board Room, which was decorated with hearts, flowers, and candlelight.

Special thanks to local merchants have always been very generous and supportive of this event. This year’s merchants –consisting of bakeries, restaurants, florists, supermarkets/food stores, and pharmacies—donated items for this year’s celebration.