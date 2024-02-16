Obituary: Constance Brown

Constance T. “Connie” Brown of Point Lookout and formerly of Stony Brook passed away on Feb. 7 at the age of 94.

She was the beloved wife of the late James E. and loving mother of Francis (Karen), Edmund (Christina), James (Deborah), Robert (Laura) and Thomas (Kristin); cherished grandmother of Megan (James), Denis (Alice), Kelly, Ryan, Daniel, Mairead, Kyle, Jacklyn, Chloe, Michael, Emily, Thomas, Erin, Matthew, Timothy and Kiera; proud great-grandmother of Eden; and adored sister of Eugene and predeceased by Wylie, William and Raymond.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Charles J. O’Shea Funeral Home in Wantagh. Visitation was held Monday, Feb. 12, with a Mass of Christian Burial the following day at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church, Point Lookout. Final resting place is at Calverton National Cemetery