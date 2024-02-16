Ward Melville High School hosts county fencing championships

Ward Melville High School hosts county fencing championships

by -
0 47
1 of 6
Casey Hernandez of Centereach duels Alexander Star of Ward Melville at the Suffolk Individual Fencing Championships. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Yannick Reyes of Ward Melville, left, looks for an opening against Yadiel Abreu of Brentwood. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Suffolk County Fencing Championship. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Vincent DiCarlo of Ward Melville is a sabrist. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Mattias Weber of Walt Whitman won the gold medal in sabre. He duels against Ward Melville’s Vincent DiCarlo. Photo by Steven Zaitz
From left, Benjamin Edgar-McNerney, 2nd, Josh Sagastizado of Brentwood, 4th, Vincent DiCarlo of Ward Melville, 8th, and Bricen Peinado, 10th of Newfield in boys sabre. Photo by Steve Zaitz

By Steven Zaitz

The string of good fortune continues for the Newfield Wolverine Fencing program.

After its boys team won its fourth consecutive Suffolk County title on Feb. 8, they descended upon Ward Melville High School on Saturday and with their Lady Wolverine counterparts, won a raft of medals at the Suffolk County Individual Championships.

Marc Lindemann and Sophie Chen both took gold in the foil category as did Mya Barry with her Sabre. Meadow Dalberg took the silver medal in girls foil.

Saaim Imran was a solid fifth place in boys sabre and Ashleigh Murray came in eighth in girls épée, and Addison Ackerly was eighth in girls sabre for the Wolverines.

Host Ward Melville, whose girls team won the Suffolk girls championship also on Feb. 8, picked up two medals. Kiki Liu won the bronze, behind Chen and Dahlberg and Zachary Silverman also won bronze in the boys sabre competition. Yannick Reyes took ninth place out of 18 in the boys foil for the Patriots, Nicolas Giordano was sixth and Vincent DiCarlo eighth in sabre and Ava Lamedica was fourth in girls sabre.

Pending the weather on Feb. 13, Newfield Boys and Ward Melville girls fencing teams will face both of Nassau County’s Great Neck South teams for the Long Island championship at Brentwood High School. The Rebels and Lady Rebels beat both Syosset teams in their home gym last Friday, Feb 9. It was the sixth consecutive Section XIII for the girls of Great Neck South.

– Photos by Steven Zaitz

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 16

0 37

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply