Obituary: Doris Koster

Prepared by the Koster Family

Doris Koster, 95, of St. Augustine, Florida, formerly of the Three Village area, died on Nov. 21 in her home. She was born on July 11, 1928, in Bay Shore to Jesse and Margaret Tillett.

In 1946, Doris graduated from Sayville High School and soon after married Alfons Koster in 1947. Aside from raising their seven children, Doris was quite creative. She often wrote short stories about her life and subjects that interested her. Her watercolors and beautiful handmade quilts were cherished gifts for friends and family.

Doris researched her ancestry years before genealogy became popular and was able to trace her father’s family in North Carolina back to the 1600s. In the 1970s, she volunteered at a women’s crisis center in Port Jefferson. In her eventual home in St. Augustine, Doris was an active volunteer at her local library. Doris and her husband loved to travel. In their early years they traveled throughout Europe and after retirement they toured the United States in their RV.

Doris is survived by her daughters Peggy and Terry; son Peter; granddaughter Jessica; and grandson Kyle. Doris was preceded in death by her son Cary in 1978; husband Alfons in 1999; son Robert in 1999; son David in 2018; and daughter Babette Koster in 2021.