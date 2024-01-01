Woman killed in Middle Island shooting

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a woman in

Middle Island on Dec. 31.

Seventh Precinct police officers responded to a shooting inside 208 Artist Lake Drive at 11:27 a.m. Upon

arrival, officers determined Kristine Costantino had been shot. Costantino, 40, a resident of the home, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-

6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.