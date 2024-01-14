Shoreham-Wading River empowering students

Members of Shoreham-Wading River High School’s student government shared their ongoing efforts at a recent board of education meeting. The students work year-round with advisers Maryanne Agius and Brittany Davis to represent, advocate and empower their peers through creative ideas, leadership and resources to unify and enhance the high school community.

Students Shawn Engman, David Formisano, Aliana Kurz, Everett McClintock, Ashley Militz, Sophia Minnion and Harrison Zeller shared highlights and video clips from the to-date elections, Homecoming theme and floats, dances, fall pep rally, spirit days and fundraisers.

Board of education president, Thomas Sheridan, commended the advisers and student leaders for the school spirit and camaraderie they help to create throughout the high school and community.