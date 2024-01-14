Emma Clark Library to offer free health screenings on Jan. 18

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket welcomes the Catholic Health Mobile Outreach Bus to its parking lot on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Last screening begins at 1:45 p.m.) Registered nurses will provide blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index, and glucose screenings, along with patient education and referrals as needed. They will also offer free flu vaccinations. No appointments are necessary, there are no fees, and insurance is not required. Questions? Email [email protected] or call 631-941-4080.