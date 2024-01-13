Wildcats girls basketball blows away Center Moriches

Senior Juliana Mahan scores two of her team high 16 points against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Jocelyn Kavanaugh lays up for the Wildcats in a home game against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Brooke Andresen battles in the paint for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River’s Brooke Andresen shoots for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Juliana Mahan scores from down low at home against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Kady Keegan scores for the Wildcats in a home game against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Alyssa Bell “drives” the baseline in a home game against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Alyssa Bell banks two for the Wildcats in a home game against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Haylie Abrams fights for the rebound in a home game against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Leslie Jablonski scores for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Grayce Kitchen banks two for the Wildcats at home against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Alyssa Bell scores for the Wildcats at home against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon
Haylie Abrams scores for the Wildcats at home against Center Moriches. Photo by Bill Landon

Just past the halfway point in the season Shoreham-Wading River, the 2023 Suffolk County class A champions, find themselves in the middle of the pack in their division. The Wildcats (5-5), having lost to Mount Sinai three days earlier, were hungry to get back to their winning ways when they hosted Center Moriches (1-8), making short work of the Red Devils winning 58-35 in the League VI matchup Jan 8.

Senior Juliana Mahan led the way for the Wildcats doing what she’s done all season battling in the paint netting eight layups/putbacks for 16 points. Grayce Kitchen, a junior, netted 11 points and Kady Keegan, the sophomore, banked eight. Kitchen had a 3-pointer as did freshman teammate Stamatia Almiroudis.

The Wildcats next two games will be their litmus test with a road game at Elwood-John Glenn on Tuesday, Jan 16, followed by a home game against Hampton Bays Jan. 20. Game times are 5:15 p.m. and noon respectively.

