Patriots girls basketball regains winning ways

Patriots girls basketball regains winning ways

by -
0 5
Ward Melville senior Grace Balocca banks two for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
1 of 13
Ward Melville senior Emily Shields fights for the rebound in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Jaclyn Engel shoots two in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville’s Julia Dank shoots in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Jaclyn Engel scores in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Julia Dank shoots from the top of the key for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Kaitlyn McNeil shoots in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Addison Dellaporta goes to the rim for the Patriots in a league I matchup against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Emma Silverman scores in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Kaitlyn McNeil goes to the rim in a road game against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Grace Balocca drives the lane for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Addison Dellaporta lays up for two for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Grace Balocca banks two for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Addison Dellaporta lays up for two for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon

Ward Melville rattled off six wins in a row to open their ’23-’24 season but were tripped up in a nonleague road game against Shoreham-Wading River, falling to the League VI Wildcats, 39-35, Dec. 29. 

The Patriots, reeling from that loss, pummeled Central Islip on the road in a league matchup defeating the Musketeers, 58-28, in the Jan. 4 contest. 

Ward Melville senior Emma Silverman led the offensive attack with a 3-pointer and four from the floor for 11 points. Senior Grace Balocca netted eight points as did Addison Dellaporta, and teammates Julia Dank, Jaclyn Engel and Kaitlyn McNeil each scored seven points apiece.

The win kept the Patriots atop the League I leaderboard, consolidated by a 43-34 victory against Longwood Jan. 6. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 4

0 18

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply