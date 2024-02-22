Obituary: Blair Charles Marelli

Blair Charles Marelli, passed away Feb. 14, at 84. A native of East Setauket, Blair’s life was characterized by love, laughter and cherished moments with family and friends.

Blair is survived by his beloved spouse, Gladys, with whom he shared over 62 years of marriage. He leaves behind four sons: Kenneth, Jay, Blair and Dean, and grandchildren Patrick, Taylor, Samantha, Mya and Tye. Blair is also survived by his brother Gary Marelli and his wife Beatrice, nephews Grant and Marcus and his niece Julie.

Blair made a significant impact as a teacher and coach at Riverhead High School for 30 years, where he mentored countless students in football and baseball.

A longtime member of the Mount Sinai Yacht Club, Blair found solace and joy in boating. He passed this passion on to his sons.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Route 25A, Miller Place. Visitation hours are Feb. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m.

An interment ceremony will take place Feb. 23, at Washington Memorial Park, 855 Canal Road, Mount Sinai at 11:30 a.m.

Blair will be remembered for his kind heart and unwavering love for his family, students, golf, football and baseball. He touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed.