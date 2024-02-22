Shelter Pet of the Week: Rosemary

1 of 3

MEET ROSEMARY!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Rosemary, a two-year-old female brown tabby cat who arrived at the Smithtown Animal Shelter on Jan. 23.

Little Rosemary was found as a stray begging for food. She can be a little shy/hesitant at first, but loves to have her head and face petted. She chirps at you for food and is learning to trust more people. She would do best in a quiet home with a little patience. Rosemary will reward that patience with love.

If you are interested in meeting Rosemary, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.