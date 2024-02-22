Obituary: Cari Gould Hoffman

Cari “Clair” Gould Hoffman passed away Feb. 10 at Oak Manor Nursing Home, Largo, Florida, while in the care of hospice after a long illness.

Born Oct. 11, 1942, in Stony Brook, she graduated with Regents honors from Earl L. Vandermeulen High School where she excelled in English, math and music. There, Cari also experienced success in athletics.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Eddy Gould, her daughter Cynthia Lynn and her younger sister Linda Dwyer. She is survived by her son James, a Navy vet of New Jersey and her daughter Beth Eads of California, several grandchildren and her nephew Thomas Dwyer of Nesconset and her sister Joanne Talarico of Florida.

She moved to Pinellas County, Florida in 2003. She spent much of her time there assisting other retirees by driving them to appointments. She was faith driven.

Services at Bryant Funeral Home are limited to close family.

Thank you to LMC and Oak Manor for the loving care she received.