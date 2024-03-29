Obituary: Barbara Belle Zorn Winkler

Prepared by Kathy Leon

Barbara Belle Zorn Winkler passed away from endometrial cancer on Feb. 10 in Stony Brook at the age of 84. She was a loving mother, a devoted nurse and a cherished member of her community.

Barbara was born in Nutley, New Jersey, and moved to Long Island after graduating from Ave Maria St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Florida in 1960. She worked at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson from 1964 to 1973 and excelled there as obstetrics supervisor and later night supervisor of the hospital. She also worked at Regina Residence in Port Jefferson, a home for unwed mothers. She became the school nurse at R.C. Murphy Jr. High School in Stony Brook from 1977 to 1996.

She is survived by her daughters Kathryn “Kathy” Winkler Leon, Nancy Winkler Brogan and Elizabeth “Liz” Rios; sons Erik and Kurt Kirkman; brother Barry Zorn; sister-in-law Lydia Zorn; and grandchildren Andres Leon Miller, Malakai Leon, Sierra Leon, Audrey Brogan, Bradyn Brogan, Stella Rios and Ellie Rios. She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth “Betty” Brady Zorn, Frederick “Fred” Zorn and fiancé James “Jim” Kirkman.

A Mass will be celebrated at St. James R.C. Church in Setauket on Friday, April 5, at 10:45 a.m., followed by a celebration of life ceremony from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Setauket Neighborhood House at 95 Main St. Contributions can be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research (www.v.org) in Barbara’s honor.