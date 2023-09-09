Northport Symphony Orchestra Welcomes New Music Director for 2023-2024 Season

The Northport Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Mahl as its new Music Director, following his successful conducting debut with the orchestra at this year’s spring concert.

In addition to the Northport Symphony Orchestra, Mr. Mahl is the Music Director of the Geneva Light Opera Company, the Philharmonia Orchestra at Third Street, and the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra, as well as Associate Conductor with the Greenwich Village Orchestra and faculty/festival ensemble conductor at the Charles Ives Music Festival. He is also the founder and Music Director of OrchestraOne, a NYC based non-profit that has community involvement and participation as its foundation.

Mr. Mahl has programmed an ambitious season for NSO, with a mix of symphonic favorites and works of diverse, lesser-known composers, capped off by virtuoso Metropolitan Opera violinist Jeremías Sergiani-Velázquez performing Prokofiev’s electrifying Concerto No. 1 at our spring 2024 concert. This season will also mark the addition of a children’s concert to our regular schedule.

Mr. Mahl inherits the mantle from founding Music Director Richard Hyman, who closed out sixteen illustrious years with the NSO.

We are excited to start a new chapter, expanding our repertoire and our outreach to the community.

NSO welcomes inquiry from interested musicians regarding joining our ensemble and will hold ongoing auditions. Email [email protected] for additional information.