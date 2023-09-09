Motorcyclist killed in Manorville crash

Henry L. Zdenek Jr. was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Clancy Road, near Hampton Vista Drive, when he crossed into the northbound lanes in an attempt to pass other motorcycles at 10:28 a.m. Zdenek swerved back into the southbound lane to avoid oncoming traffic and struck a 2004 Harley-Davidson being ridden by Rosalind Zayas.

Zdenek, 59, of Selden, was transported via ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where he was pronounced dead. Zayas, 62, of Central Islip, was taken to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.