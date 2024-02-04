Newfield wows crowd in cheer competition

1 of 12

By Bill Landon

Riverhead High School hosted a varsity cheer competition where 44 different high schools converged throughout the day on Saturday, Jan. 27, where each school showcased their school spirit in four different categories in an all-day event.

Newfield wowed the crowd in their 2 1/2 minute performance in the Class A Division collecting 70.65 points from the judges before a near-capacity audience.

Newfield retakes the mat on Saturday, Feb. 3, in another multischool competition at Hauppauge High School at 12 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon