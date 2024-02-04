Newfield wows crowd in cheer competition

Newfield varsity competes in cheer competition. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield varsity competes in cheer competition. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield varsity competes in cheer competition. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield varsity competes in cheer competition. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield varsity competes in cheer competition. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield varsity competes in cheer competition. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield varsity competes in cheer competition. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield varsity competes in cheer competition. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield varsity competes in cheer competition. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield varsity competes in cheer competition. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield varsity competes in cheer competition. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield varsity competes in cheer competition. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield varsity competes in cheer competition. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Riverhead High School hosted a varsity cheer competition where 44 different high schools converged throughout the day on Saturday, Jan. 27, where each school showcased their school spirit in four different categories in an all-day event.

Newfield wowed the crowd in their 2 1/2 minute performance in the Class A Division collecting 70.65 points from the judges before a near-capacity audience. 

Newfield retakes the mat on Saturday, Feb. 3, in another multischool competition at Hauppauge High School at 12 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon 

