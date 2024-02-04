Suffolk police report Central Islip teen missing

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Central Islip

teenager who was reported missing.

Laniya Gaymon was reported missing by a family member on January 23 after she failed to return to her

home, located at 38 Coventry Lane, following school that day.

Gaymon, 15, is Black, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 220 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was

last seen wearing a gray sweater, black t-shirt and light colored sweatpants. She has a nose ring. Gaymon, who has left home before, is possibly in the Wyandanch or Manhattan areas.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on her location to call 911 or the Third Squad at 631-

854-8352.