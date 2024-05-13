New playground equipment unveiled at Heritage Park in Mt. Sinai

On May 8, Councilwoman Jane Bonner (center) was at Heritage Park (“The Wedge”) in Mt. Sinai to meet with Jennifer Roth (left), Membership Secretary for the Mt. Sinai Civic Association and Robert Woods (right), Director of North Shore Youth Council.

They were there to unveil the new, recently installed playground equipment. The Heritage Park amenities include ball fields, multi-purpose field, playground, restrooms and walking trails. There are also electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot and a picnic area.

Located at 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Heritage Park is one of the premier recreation facilities in Brookhaven Town. It is open 7 days a week from sunrise to sunset. Parking is free. For more information about Heritage Park and all the parks and recreation facilities in the Town of Brookhaven, go to www.BrookhavenNY.gov.