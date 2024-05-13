Suffolk County Legislators Leslie Kennedy, Rebecca Sanin, and Rob Trotta recognize Commack Athletes on the Kickline and Bowling Teams at the Legislature

1 of 2

The athletic teams at Commack brought home the gold for their school and fellow students. For the first time in the school’s history, the Commack Boys Bowling team won the Suffolk County championship and went on to compete in the state finals where they came in third.

Maintaining their winning streak, the Commack Kickline ‘Cougarettes’ won the Large Varsity Kick National Title and the National Title in the Medium Varsity Team Performance at the 2024 National Dance Alliance Competition in Orlando, Florida. This was their third consecutive kickline title at this competition.

Legislators Trotta, Kennedy and Sanin who represent the Commack area, invited the teams and their coaches to the May 7 General Meeting of the Legislature where they were recognized for their accomplishments. Also attending in support of the teams were School Superintendent Jordan Cox, Principal Carrie Lipenholtz and Athletic Director Patrick Friel.

“These athletes have demonstrated the importance of working together as a team to advance success and all of us in Suffolk County are very proud of their accomplishments,” stated Legislator Rebecca Sanin. “I am so proud of these students and their coaches and what they have achieved. They are an inspiration to all,” noted Legislator Leslie Kennedy.As a graduate of Commack High School North, I am so impressed by the skills of these student athletes and the leadership and determination of their coaches,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta

Pictured with the Commack Bowling team and coach Brian Gasser at the Suffolk County Legislature are Legislator Rob Trotta (rear, center), and Legislators Leslie Kennedy and Rebecca Sanin (front, right).

Members of the Commack Kickline and Head Coach Alexa Armentano (right) are pictured with Legislator Rebecca Sanin (front, kneeling, left) and Legislator Rob Trotta (rear, center) with Commack Superintendent Jordan Cox (next to Trotta), Principal Carrie Lipenholtz (second row, left) and next to her Athletic Director Pat Friel.