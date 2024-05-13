Five people arrested for selling flavored vape products in Huntington

Suffolk County Police arrested five employees on May 13 for allegedly selling flavored vape products in the Second Precinct.

As part of the department’s “Operation Smoke Out,” Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into eleven smoke shops during which employees sold flavored vape products to an underage person at five of the businesses. The following people were arrested and charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree and Public Health Law Sale of Flavored Vape Products:

• Ryan Lembeck, 29, of Huntington, an employee of Huntington Village Vapes, located at 4 Elm

St. in Huntington

• Kush Patel, 22, of Floral Park, an employee of E Smoke & Cigar, located at 312 Main St. in Huntington

• Magdy Alameri, 19, of New York Mills, NY, an employee of Cloud Smoke & Cigar Convenience, located at 116 East 11th Street in Huntington Station

• Kasat Karaarslan, 52, of Port Jefferson Station, an employee of Xtra Fuels, located at 201 Depot

Road, Huntington Station

• Sayanam Ghimire, 37, of Elmhurst, NY, an employee of New Paradise Convenience, located at

2024 New York Ave. in Huntington Station

All five individuals were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First

District Court in Central Islip on a later date.