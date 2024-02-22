New chiropractic practice reintroduces wellness to Stony Brook Village

Stony Brook Village is home to a new chiropractic practice.

Wend Wellness Chiropractic, located at 21 Main Street, opened its doors in January. Led by Dr. Shane Wend, the office offers comprehensive initial evaluations, chiropractic adjustments, free nutrition plans, natural supplementation recommendations for specific issues and pathological implications, fitness plans, and all-natural supplements (Super U), which provides focus, smooth energy, and mental clarity, according to a press release.

Super U is a proprietary blend of nutrients created and tested over 3 years by Dr. Wend. It is available only through Wend Wellness Chiropractic.

A native of Northport and current resident of Head of the Harbor, Dr. Wend developed an early passion for the intricacies of the human body and a genuine desire to enhance people’s well-being and health. He graduated from Saint Anthony’s High School in 2009 and pursued a degree in biology at Stony Brook University. Later, he studied at the Palmer College of Chiropractic and, since 2020, has been practicing chiropractic care while sharing informative tips on nutrition, health, and wellness through his website and social media pages.

Wend Wellness Chiropractic is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment, closed on Tuesdays and on weekends. For more information, call 631-485-3643 or visit www.wendwellness.com.