Three Village Historical Society welcomes 2024 board of trustees

Last week, the Three Village Historical Society (TVHS) celebrated the inauguration of its 2024 board of trustees with a swearing-in ceremony. The event, held on Tuesday, February 13th, marked the official introduction of the newly appointed leadership team.

Greg Philipps, assuming the role of president, and Bob Lauto, taking on the position of vice president, were both sworn in during the ceremony. The honor of administering the oath fell to Fred Bryant, a respected longtime member and former trustee of the Society.

Mari Irizarry, Director of the society, expressed enthusiasm for the new trustees, citing their diverse backgrounds and wealth of experience. She underscored their capacity to provide strong leadership and varied perspectives crucial for addressing the significant challenges and opportunities facing the organization in the coming year.

“As we welcome Greg Philipps and Bob Lauto to their respective roles, we are invigorated by the fresh energy and expertise they bring to our board,” remarked Irizarry. “Their appointment enhances our ability to navigate the complex landscape ahead, ensuring that we uphold our commitment to excellence in education and community-based programming.”