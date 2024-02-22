Mather Hospital medical staff donates $50k for construction of new emergency department

Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson recently received a $50,000 gift from its medical staff for the construction of a new Emergency Department.

“In making this donation to the Legacy Campaign, the Medical Staff is committed to supporting the future Frey Family Emergency Department, which will provide the surrounding population with a local state-of-the-art facility where the best care can be delivered by active members of the Mather Hospital medical community,” said Mohammad Bilal, MD, President of Mather’s medical staff.

The new $52 million, 26,000-square-foot Frey Family Emergency Department currently under construction will double the size of the current Emergency Department and will re-envision emergency care for the community. The new design will maximize patient privacy and caregiver support, increase process efficiencies, and incorporate the best practices for patient safety.

It is scheduled to open in 2025.

Located on the north side of the hospital campus, the new Emergency Department will feature individual private rooms and use a split-flow design that has proven to accelerate treatment and discharge of patients with lower-acuity conditions and speed hospital admissions for patients with higher-acuity conditions.

The facility will include imaging services including X-ray, ultrasound, and CT technology; isolation rooms for infectious disease control; and a dedicated treatment area for those experiencing a mental health crisis.