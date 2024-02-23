History Close at Hand: Presidents past and present

History Close at Hand: Presidents past and present

George Washington and Martha Custis - Sent from Setauket to Brooklyn on Feb. 1, 1908, to Miss Edith Griffin, age 28. The message, probably from her future mother-in-law Eliza Tyler, said, “Love from Mrs. Tyler.” Eliza’s son, Beverly Swift Tyler married Edith Griffin in 1912. It is interesting that the card featured George Washington and his future wife. Image courtesy of Beverly C. Tyler
President Wilson’s War Message - Sent in East Setauket on Feb. 22, 1919 to Miss Muriel West to celebrate her 18th birthday on Feb. 24, from her Aunt Edna Van Brunt, “Dear Muriel, here is a check to wish you a Happy Birthday & many of them. Love from Aunt Edna”. As the post card is postmarked, the check could not have been included. However, they both lived on Dyer’s Neck in East Setauket within a short walking distance. Image courtesy of Beverly C. Tyler
Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation centennial 1809-1909. The proclamation was issued on Jan. 1, 1863, as America was into the third year of the Civil War. Image courtesy of Beverly C. Tyler
Washington resigning his Commission at Annapolis State Capitol on Dec. 23, 1783. The image is from a color engraving in the Maryland state capitol. Image courtesy of Beverly C. Tyler
Tracing communication milestones from diaries to postcards

By Beverly C. Tyler

Celebrating holidays and other special days was and still is an important milestone in people’s lives. Diaries, journals and letters provide some of the earliest records of seasonal activity and how people connected with each other to mark occasions. In America, before the telephone became a standard household item, family members and friends stayed in touch through the U.S. Postal Service.     

In 1873, a new phenomenon began when the United States Postal Service issued the first penny postcards. During the first six months they sold 60 million. With the postcard, brevity was essential due to the small space provided. Long descriptive phrases and lengthy expressions of affection, which then were commonly used in letter-writing, gave way to short greetings. 

The postcard was an easy and pleasant way to send a message. A postcard sent from one town in the morning or afternoon would usually arrive in a nearby town that afternoon or evening. A postcard sent from another state would not take much longer.

As the telephone became more widely used, the postcard became less and less important as a means of daily communications. However, it provided us with a view of the early years of the twentieth century that became a permanent record of contacts between family members and friends.

