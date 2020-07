The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a screening of “The Sandlot” (rated PG) on July 31 and Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m. at its drive-in movie theater. Admission is $40 per carload, $34 members. Mr. Softie and his ice cream truck will stop by. Tickets are available online only at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.