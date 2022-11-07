Miller Place Panthers prevail over SWR Wildcats, advance to county semifinal

1 of 25

In the Div. IV quarterfinal round of the postseason, the 4-3 Miller Place Panthers came knocking on the door of the 4-3 Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 4.

Miller Place, the fifth seed, looked to avenge its season-opening 3-point defeat at the hands of the Wildcats back in early September. And avenge it they did.

Miller Place running back Joell Spagnuolo rose to the occasion with a four-touchdown, 248-yard performance that powered the Panthers to victory, 35-28, while on the road.

Shoreham-Wading River wide receiver Will Hart caught two touchdown passes — one for 45 and the other for 23 yards — from quarterback Dylan Zahn.

The victory sends the Panthers to the semifinal round, where the team will face undefeated Bayport-Blue Point in another road game on Friday, Nov. 11. Admission tickets can be purchased here: https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.