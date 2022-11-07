Miller Place Panthers prevail over SWR Wildcats, advance to county semifinal

Miller Place senior running back Joell Spagnuolo in for the touchdown. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior running back Joell Spagnuolo looks for an opening. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior quarterback Dylan Zahn tries to elude Miller Place linebacker Braedon Murphy. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior running back Joell Spagnuolo breaks one loose down the right side. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior running back Joell Spagnuolo saunters into the end zone for one of his four touchdowns. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior running back Joell Spagnuolo cuts inside. Photo by Bill Landon
Dylan Zahn attempts to take down Panther running back Joell Spagnuolo. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior running back Joell Spagnuolo turns upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior quarterback Dylan Zahn dives for extra yardage. Photo by Bill Landon
Ryan Herr stiff arms Joseph Citrangola. Photo by Bill Landon
Panthers celebrate. Photo by Bill Landon
Panthers intercept the football. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior defensive back Nicholas Oliva intercepts a Zahn pass. Photo by Bill Landon
Touchdown, Miller Place. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place quarterback Michael Giugliano drags three defenders. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River running back Liam Kershis finds an opening. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior quarterback Dylan Zahn throws over the middle. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place quarterback Michael Giugliano runs over a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior running back Nicholas Oliva breaks to the outside. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place quarterback Michael Giugliano eludes a would-be tackler. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place quarterback Michael Giugliano bolts out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Halftime entertainment. Photo by Bill Landon
Panthers win. Bill Landon photo
Panthers win. Photo by Bill Landon

In the Div. IV quarterfinal round of the postseason, the 4-3 Miller Place Panthers came knocking on the door of the 4-3 Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 4.

Miller Place, the fifth seed, looked to avenge its season-opening 3-point defeat at the hands of the Wildcats back in early September. And avenge it they did.

Miller Place running back Joell Spagnuolo rose to the occasion with a four-touchdown, 248-yard performance that powered the Panthers to victory, 35-28, while on the road.

Shoreham-Wading River wide receiver Will Hart caught two touchdown passes — one for 45 and the other for 23 yards — from quarterback Dylan Zahn.

The victory sends the Panthers to the semifinal round, where the team will face undefeated Bayport-Blue Point in another road game on Friday, Nov. 11. Admission tickets can be purchased here: https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.

